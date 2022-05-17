Shailesh Lodha Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Has Even Stopped Shooting for TMKOC: Report

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), even today, continues to entertain the audience like no other and that is why it is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian Television. But as per recent reports, the show is all set to witness another exit. After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, it is reported that Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to bid adieu to the show. ETimes reported that Shailesh, who plays the role of Taarak and Jethalal’s friend, has made up his mind about quitting the show.

Previously, a few months ago, Raj Anadkat was also in the news for quitting the show. Luckily, the actor stayed back as the Production house managed to convince him. Even though the makers are trying their best to convince Shailesh to stay back, It looks like the well-known poet has made up his mind.

Shailesh is said to be not shooting for the show, for a month now. Sources reveal that the actor is not very happy with his contract and he also feels that his dates are not properly used while shooting for the show. Another reason which has surfaced behind his exit is that Shailesh is not able to explore other opportunities due to the exclusivity factor. Reportedly, the actor has turned down multiple offers in recent times and now he doesn’t want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way.

This being said, neither the production house nor the actor has confirmed or denied the news. No official statement has been released on the matter, by either side.

Notably, Shailesh has been a part of the TMKOC family since its inception and is also one of the main characters in the show.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.