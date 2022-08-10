Shailesh Lodha Replies To Asit Kumar Modi in a Cryptic Post Over TMKOC Exit

Actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the lead role of Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently exited the show. Reacting to Sailesh Lodha’s exit from the show producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi recently said that the show will go on despite the exit of the lead actors.

In a cryptic Instagram post, which has been removed by now, Sailesh wrote in his poetic style that this was our relationship it was a bonding of heart for me.

“Tere mere rishtey ki yahi ek hisaab raha, main dil hi dil raha, tu sada dimag raha,” wrote Shailesh.

Fans are of the opinion that this post is a reply to the recent opinion shared by Asit Kumar Modi. However, the producer has not yet reacted to the post.

Besides this cryptic post, Shailesh was in news for his exit from TMKOC and working in poetry based show Wah Bhai Wah. Wah Bhai Wah was launched on June 16 on Shemaroo TV. Shailesh informed about this new show by sharing a post on Instagram. In this post also, he was requested to return to TMKOC by fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)



He also shared a promo regarding this show in another post. Shailesh wrote in caption that Wah Bhai Wah will be streaming on Shemaroo TV and Voot. The Bhavnao Ko Samjho actor also expressed his love for poems and Hindi in this Intagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)



This is not the only poetry based program hosted by Shailesh. He has hosted a similar program with actress Neha Mehta titled Wah Wah Kya Baat Hai earlier. This show invited poets to entertain audience with their humorous poetry. The show was a hit among the audiences. The program premiered on September 15, 2012, on Sab TV.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here