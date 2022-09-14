Shailesh Lodha Shares a Cryptic Poem, Netizens Find a Connection With TMKOC

Sachin Shroff recently replaced Shailesh Lodha as the new Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), which airs on Sony Sab TV. Following his entry, Shailesh Lodha shared a satirical poem on Instagram. Soon after the poem caught everyone’s attention on social media, fans found a supposed connection between Lodha’s poem and the producer of TMKOC, Asit Kumar Modi.

Sharing a smiling picture of himself, Shailesh wrote in Hindi, “A fresh satirical poem. My face is bigger than all. Man, you are so insecure and scared. You don’t even know the definition of faith. Hence you change your words so many times. You don’t know the price of your words. If you had a soul I would ask did it ever try to find the faith. Well, there is a question. When was the last time you told the truth?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)



Though he hasn’t mentioned any names in his cryptic post, it left many to wonder if Shailesh took a jibe at Asit Modi with his latest Instagram post. Through this post, the actor has said a lot and his fans are trying to read between the lines. Many users also flooded the comment section of his post requesting him to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Top showsha video

“Sir through your name the show works. Please come back,” wrote a user. Another fan commented, “I’ve already stopped watching the show. I prefer to watch old episodes on YouTube. Old is gold! Your absence in the show will not be fulfilled by anyone else. We’ve just one Tarak Mehta, we don’t give anyone else that place of real Tarak Mehta miss you.”

A third one also pointed out, “Each and every line is dedicated to #asitmodi.”

According to sources close to the show, there was a cold war going on between Shailesh Lodha and Asit Kumar Modi for a long time. However, the source did not reveal the reason behind it. Moreover, the reason behind Shailesh’s sudden exit from the show has also not been revealed yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here