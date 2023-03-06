Shaimak Davar Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Convinced Him To Work On Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Shaimak Davar, a well-known Bollywood choreographer, rose to fame with his unconventional dance form with western influences in Yash Chopra’s Dil Toh Pagal Hai in 1997. It brought him to the limelight. In a recent interview, Shaimak revealed that Shah Rukh Khan persuaded him to work on the film in 1997. He added that Yash Chopra had offered him to work on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge previously, but he refused it as he was unsure if his dancing style would work for Hindi cinema. Shaimak has worked with some of the most famous names in the industry, from Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in Dhoom 2 to Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Shaimak Davar spoke to ETimes, where he explained why he refused to work in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Shiamak said that Yash Chopra had approached him to work on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, “but at that time, I didn't do the movie because I was scared and worried about my style of dancing. I thought my style of choreography would never work."

The celebrity choreographer then revealed that later, Yash Chopra wanted him to work on Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Shah Rukh Khan was the one to convince him into signing the film. He said that SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, used to take dance lessons from him, and the actor would come to pick her up. It was during that time SRK told him, “There is a movie coming out, and he wants me to do it." Further, Shaimak was invited to a dinner with SRK. At the dinner, he reveals that “SRK asked me to do Dil To Pagal Hai. He convinced me by telling me that they wanted my style of dancing."

Shaimak Davar added, “Frankly speaking, if Shah Rukh hadn't convinced me, I am sure I wouldn't have done Dil To Pagal Hai either. Because my style of dancing was very much different. It was western, but Yash (Chopra) uncle had faith in me, and SRK pushed me further. So, I am so happy that I did the movie."

Shaimak Davar recently choreographed Ishaan Khattar and Wamiqa Gabbi for Vishal Bhradwaj’s short musical film Fursat. The film is set on the theme of time travel.

