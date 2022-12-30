Shaji Kailas’ Hunt Goes On Floors

Malayalam director Shaji Kailas has proved his mettle as an ace director in his latest cinematic venture, Kaapa. This dark action-thriller revolves around dangerous crime belts of the underworld in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It has garnered widespread acclaim from movie buffs and critics alike. Without wasting a second to bask in the success of his film, Shaji has splurged on his next project already. The filmmaker has joined hands with Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon for yet another intriguing film, titled Hunt. The film went on floors on December 28.

Dropping the announcement on his Instagram space, the filmmaker penned a short note, where he urged viewers to keep on supporting and praying for him. “Hunt starts rolling… Need all your support and prayers,” read his caption.

The pictures captured the puja ceremony that was conducted prior to the filming process. Bhavana was also present, decked up in a beautiful yellow-colored kaftan. The cast and crew members were seen in the puja premises as Shaji and Bhavana offered prayers, lighted lamps, and diyas. They also posed together with a clapboard in their hands. The filmmaker was dressed in a simple striped shirt, paired with black trousers.

The pictures did not miss the sight of the curious netizens, who expressed their excitement about the upcoming Shaji-directorial. While one user commented, “Waiting for Kaduva’s Hunt,” others showered the film crew with congratulatory messages and “best wishes.”

Hunt is billed to be a suspense thriller, embedded with jump scares and other terrifying horror elements. The first shooting schedule has started rolling in Kerala’s Palakkad region. Bhavana has been roped in to play the female lead, Dr Keerthy. Based against the backdrop of a medical college, Hunt narrates the story of Dr Keerthy, who discovers an unexpected surprise after she is appointed to a medical case.

The upcoming film is promising and is expected to be a nail-biting experience from beginning to end, reports ETimes. Besides Bhavana, Hunt also stars Aditi Ravi, Ajmal Ameer, Anu Mohan, Rahul Madhav, G Suresh Kumar and Renji Panicker in crucial roles. Further details of the film are still kept under wraps.

