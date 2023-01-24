Director Shajoon Karyal is known for films like Rajaputhran, Thachiledathu Chundan and others. He last worked as a producer for the film Salt Mango Tree and after a sabbatical for 7 long years is all set to make his comeback with the movie Mridhu Bhave Dhrida Kruthye. The title is unique because it is the official motto of the Kerala police. If translated to English, this motto means, “Soft in Temperament, Yet Firm in Action". According to reports, Shajoon has wrapped up the shooting of this film and a small celebration party was organised to cherish this moment. The last few remaining scenes of Mridhu Bhave Dhrida Kruthye were completed at Ernakulam on January 19.

Produced by Dr Vijayshankar Menon under the banner of Hydro Air Tectonics Pvt Ltd, this film boasts of a talented star cast starring actors like Sooraj Sun, Sravana, Anil Anto and others. Producers came up with a unique method to unveil the title of Mridhu Bhave Dhrida Kruthye publically. They asked the actors to disclose the title of a film by holding a placard for each alphabet. It was followed by the actors joining all these placards together and revealing the title of the film.

If we talk about the technical crew, Naresh Iyer, Hisham Abdul Wahab, Sayanora Philip, Mridula Warrier, Atul Narukara and Binu Antony have provided their euphonious vocals to the songs. Producers have assembled an equally talented workforce as far as other departments are concerned as well.

Fans will be expecting nothing less than a super hit from Shajoon, who last directed hit Vadakkumnadhan in 2016. This movie revolved around the life of a mother and son who go to Haridwar for performing the last rites of her eldest son Bharath Pisharody. He ran away from home and is believed to have died but the mother is shocked to see him alive on the banks of river Ganga. She brings him back where everyone finds out that Bharath is suffering from depression.

Read all the Latest Movies News here