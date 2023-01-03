Shaka Laka Boom Boom Actor Aditya Kapadia and Wife Tanvi Thakkar Expecting First Child Together

Actor Aditya Kapadia, who also played the role of Jhumru in the popular show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, is now all set to embrace parenthood. The actor is expecting his first child with actress-wife Tanvi Thakkar. Recently, Aditya took to his Instagram handle and announced the news in a creative way. He shared a picture which looked no less than a movie poster with ‘Meet The Parents’ written on it. It also had ‘based on a true story’ and ‘Coming July, 2023’ mentioned on it. In the caption of his post, Aditya wrote, “From 2022 to ‘3’".

Soon after the news was announced fans and friends flooded the comment section, showering love on the couple. Among others, Shakti Arora, Ridhima Pandit, Aishwarya Sharma, Harsh Rajput, Adish Vaidya, Karan Veer Grover, Sheetal Maulik, Mitaali Nag, Ishita Dutta Sheth and Chhavi Mittal congratulated Aditya and Tanvi.

Later, Aditya’s wife and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanvi Thakkar also confirmed the news of her pregnancy and told E-times, Aditya and I are blessed. We never planned this, but we had just started thinking about it and it happened."

“Aditya and I are looking forward to this new beginning in our lives. My mother, who stays in Cochin, has also moved to Mumbai to help me. I am grateful and blessed that I have a good support system," she added.

Tanvi also talked about taking a break from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and revealed that it was her husband who suggested she should take a break initially. She also shared how Aditya has been taking care of her during pregnancy and said, “Aditya has been taking good care of me. I am the anxious one but in the last few weeks, Aditya has been anxious and wakes up every hour at night tp check if I want something. I have been taking it easy and now after many weeks, the doctor has finally allowed me to go back to work."

Aditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakkar tied the knot in February 2021 after dating each other for a long time.

