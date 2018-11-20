English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shakeela First Look: Richa Chadha is Completely Covered in Gold
The first look poster of the film which has Richa Chadha playing the titular lead has been released.
The first look poster of the film which has Richa Chadha playing the titular lead has been released.
Loading...
Recently, the makers of one of the most anticipated biopics of 2019, Shakeela released the logo of the film with a controversial tag line, ‘Not A Porn Star’ clearly emphasising the perspective of the film.
The first look poster of the film which has Richa Chadha playing the titular lead has been released. Covered in authentic gold jewellery, which is a staple element of glamour in Kerala, Richa looks convincing as Shakeela Khan.
Shakeela is based on the life of the Southern actress of the same name, whose popularity soared after the untimely and tragic demise of Silk Smitha.
Even though she was known primarily for her roles in adult films, her phenomenal success made her several enemies and said to have caused ripples in the male dominated industry of the time. She was an unlikely superstar whose films were translated into foreign languages like Chinese and Russian in her prime. Her box office was often responsible for helping cinema halls survive in B and C towns in the South.
Interestingly the actress stands defiant in the face of the insults that are scribbled on the wall behind her. The slurs refer to her skin colour, body and religious faith along with some obscene illustrations that have been scratched out. Looks like the director Indrajit Lankesh is cautious and doesn’t want to be accused of ‘whitewashing’ the truth as had happened in the case of a recent blockbuster. Despite it all, Shakeela meets your eye, looking into the lens with confidence.
The film which has been produced by Magic Cinemas and Yoddhas Entertainment is now all set to release in Summer 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
The first look poster of the film which has Richa Chadha playing the titular lead has been released. Covered in authentic gold jewellery, which is a staple element of glamour in Kerala, Richa looks convincing as Shakeela Khan.
Bold and fearless.— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 20, 2018
PRESENTING THE FIRST LOOK OF #Shakeela! @lankeshindrajit @ShakeelaFilm pic.twitter.com/SJx1oCea6q
Shakeela is based on the life of the Southern actress of the same name, whose popularity soared after the untimely and tragic demise of Silk Smitha.
Even though she was known primarily for her roles in adult films, her phenomenal success made her several enemies and said to have caused ripples in the male dominated industry of the time. She was an unlikely superstar whose films were translated into foreign languages like Chinese and Russian in her prime. Her box office was often responsible for helping cinema halls survive in B and C towns in the South.
Interestingly the actress stands defiant in the face of the insults that are scribbled on the wall behind her. The slurs refer to her skin colour, body and religious faith along with some obscene illustrations that have been scratched out. Looks like the director Indrajit Lankesh is cautious and doesn’t want to be accused of ‘whitewashing’ the truth as had happened in the case of a recent blockbuster. Despite it all, Shakeela meets your eye, looking into the lens with confidence.
The film which has been produced by Magic Cinemas and Yoddhas Entertainment is now all set to release in Summer 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey's 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' Placard Ticks Off Twitterati
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Wedding Venue
- The Big Instagram Purge Begins Against Fake Engagement, But Will You be Impacted by The Changes?
- Subramanian: The Trial, Tribulation & Triumph of Ankit Bawne
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...