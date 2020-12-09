Shakeela Teaser: Richa Chaddha Promises to Bring Audience Back to Cinema Halls

Richa Chadha is all set to recreate history in her upcoming film Shakeela in an ode to the south siren who ruled the roost in the '90s. The teaser gives us a glimpse into the life of Shakeela, a force to reckon with. Her personality went beyond her erotic image. She was a figure of power and spunk at a time when actresses were treated as arm candies by superstars.

Capturing the life and times of Shakeela, the biopic traces her journey filled with hurdles and discrimination. Despite hailing from a Muslim family, Shakeela entered the industry at age 16 and owned every frame she featured in.

The biopic attempts to bring back Shakeela's ability to deliver one money-spinner after another. Promising to be a crowd-puller, the film's teaser stars Richa along with Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai.

Richa said, "I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela's story is unlike any other and yet it's universal. She is very well known down south and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji."

The film is presented and produced by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO. It is slated for a Christmas release.