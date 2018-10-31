Shakeela to Do a Cameo in Her Biopic Featuring Richa Chadha

Director Indrajit Lankesh is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that his forthcoming film, the biopic on Shakeela Khan—the popular adult film star who ruled the southern film industry in the 90s—is a memorable watch.Richa Chadha, who plays the protagonist in the film, is learning belly dancing for a promotional song. Now Lankesh has roped in Shakeela herself for a cameo in her biopic.“I always wanted to make a film on Shakeela, I was immensely impressed with her onscreen and off-screen personality. I wanted to portray her story, the hardships and rough phase when she was not getting films and was trying for character roles,” he said in a statement.“It was nice shooting her for Shakeela biopic, though I have shot with her before for another film in 2003. That sparked an interest to make a film on her. After conceiving the idea, I met her in 2015,” he added.Interestingly, Shakeela has been deeply involved in the film’s making. “She has been an integral part of the making of this film and has given detailed insights into her life. Even Richa got to spend time with her, understand her style of talking, her body language and such nuances,” Lankesh said.He says Shakeela’s life will inspire all the women who aspire to become actors. “I feel every woman and girl who wants to be an actor should see her story to know what she went through to become an actor and how her life has been such a compelling rags-to-riches-to-rags story.”Yet untitled, the film has primarily been shot in Tirthahalli, Karnataka. Its release date is yet to be announced.