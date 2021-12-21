'Shaken, Teary-eyed': Suniel Shetty's Verdict on Ranveer Singh's 83

Just days before the theatrical release of the much-awaited 83, Sajid Nadiadwala hosted a special screening of the movie in Mumbai on Sunday night. It was attended by director Kabir Khan and Bollywood stars like Suniel Shetty, Diana Penty, Tushar Kapoor, Rumy Jaffery, and Rhea Chakraborty among others. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, narrates the story of the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The team had defeated West Indies in the final at Lords.

Sunil Shetty expressed his happiness after watching the film and said he is impressed with the acting of Ranveer Singh and other actors. The actor said that he was “stunned", adding he was “still shaken and teary-eyed at the artistry and emotions”

Suniel went on to say that the cast of the movie had an “incredible transformation” and he “got gooseflesh like I was reliving 83.”

Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions. pic.twitter.com/IW8zGYNsyc— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

In another tweet, he congratulated director Kabir Khan and producers of 83 for backing the project with “sheer belief.”

Sheer belief. That’s what it is. The goodness of being @kabirkhankk The faith in his story & the power of his scenes & characters. Blew my socks off. And the backing of #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala in a project that’s a personal tale. The tears are real 🙏— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

83 is all set to hit theatre screens on December 24. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Recently, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Ranveer watched it with 83 director Kabir Khan and his wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took over the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to promote their film 83, which was screened at the festival.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, 83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

