Shakespeare's 'Macbeth' will be Adapted by Joel Coen Featuring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand
The Macbeth film, if realised, will feature Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand pairing for the first time.
Shakespeare's classic Macbeth has attracted some renowned actors to the roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, over the years. Such is the magic of the tragedy that it has been adapted to film, TV, operas and other media, all across the globe. Now, it is being reported by Deadline that Oscar winning duo of actors Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand will feature in a fresh adaptation of the same, which will be helmed by Oscar winning director and McDormand's spouse Joel Coen.
The report says that the film featuring Washington-McDormand pairing for the first time, will be written by Coen himself. Scott Rudin is producing the film and A24 will distribute it worldwide. The report however maked no mention of brother Ethan Coen, a perennial collaborator of Joel and one half of the famed Coen Brothers.
Washington is coming off his action sequel The Equalizer 2. McDormand is be coming off a TV run where she featured as the voice of God on Amazon’s Good Omens. Shakespeare's Macbeth follows a lord (Washington) who’s convinced by three witches that he’s destined to become the king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife, Macbeth tries to take the crown by all means.
Washington will shoot the Warner Bros. thriller Little Things this year, and if things go as planned, the Macbeth film may roll out in 2020.
