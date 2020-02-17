Shaking a Leg with Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh Shares BTS Video

Ranveer Singh won the Filmfare 2020 for best actor on Saturday, for his portrayal of Murad in the 2019 release Gully Boy. He also paid a tribute to RD Burman by performing on his songs. After the awards ceremony, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the show on Instagram.

In the 53-second-long video, Ranveer can be seen as he arrives at the Guwahati Airport with hundreds of fans welcoming him. The clip also features Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and a glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s stage performance from the ceremony.

Gully Boy swept all the awards this year with Alia Bhatt winning best actress, Siddhant Chaturvedi winning best supporting actor and Amruta Subhash being declared the winner in the best supporting actress category.

The film was recognized in several other categories including Best film, Best direction, Best cinematography, Best production design, Best screenplay, Best music, Best dialogue, Best lyrics and Best background score

For the occasion, Ranveer Singh donned an all-black sequined pant suit with large shoulder pads. He also wore a white shirt for a perfect monochromatic look and stunned with his sense of style that he is known for.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, a sports drama based on the 1983 World Cup win of India. Ranveer will be playing the former Indian cricket team’s captain Kapil Dev.

