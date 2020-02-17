Shaking a Leg with Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh Shares BTS Video
Ranveer Singh, who won the Best actor award at the recently held Filmfare took to social media to share a BTS video of him from the ceremony. The video includes glimpses of his performance and some candid moments with Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar.
Ranveer Singh, who won the Best actor award at the recently held Filmfare took to social media to share a BTS video of him from the ceremony. The video includes glimpses of his performance and some candid moments with Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar.
Ranveer Singh won the Filmfare 2020 for best actor on Saturday, for his portrayal of Murad in the 2019 release Gully Boy. He also paid a tribute to RD Burman by performing on his songs. After the awards ceremony, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the show on Instagram.
In the 53-second-long video, Ranveer can be seen as he arrives at the Guwahati Airport with hundreds of fans welcoming him. The clip also features Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and a glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s stage performance from the ceremony.
Gully Boy swept all the awards this year with Alia Bhatt winning best actress, Siddhant Chaturvedi winning best supporting actor and Amruta Subhash being declared the winner in the best supporting actress category.
The film was recognized in several other categories including Best film, Best direction, Best cinematography, Best production design, Best screenplay, Best music, Best dialogue, Best lyrics and Best background score
For the occasion, Ranveer Singh donned an all-black sequined pant suit with large shoulder pads. He also wore a white shirt for a perfect monochromatic look and stunned with his sense of style that he is known for.
Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, a sports drama based on the 1983 World Cup win of India. Ranveer will be playing the former Indian cricket team’s captain Kapil Dev.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Passenger Plane Etihad Airbus A380 Lands Sideways in London, Heart-stopping Clip Goes Viral
- Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out at Alia, Ananya, Karan Post Kangana Ranaut's Snub at Filmfare
- Mohun Bagan Fined Rs 3 Lakh, Asked to Clear Dues to 4 Ex-players and Former Coach Khalid Jamil
- World SnowShoe Championship: Kashmiri Athletes Create History as They Bag 3 Medals
- Official Olympics, FC Barcelona Twitter Accounts Hacked