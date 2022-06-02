Shakira And Gerard Pique on Verge of Separation After She Caught Him With Another Woman: Report

Shakira and Gerard Pique are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood. However, it seems that the cracks are forming when it comes to the relationship between the two. The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer fell in love with the professional footballer at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

It looks as though things aren’t idyllic between the two right now with word that Pique is back living in his calle Muntaner bachelor house in Barcelona. As reported by El Periodico, several neighbours in the building have seen Pique entering and leaving over the last week. It’s also said he’s been enjoying the Barcelona nightlife with friend Riqui Puig and his group of friends.

The report also adds that the reason Pique is not in the marital home is that Shakira caught him with another woman. This is the reason Pique and Shakira have decided to separate for the moment, while also suggesting the Barcelona defender’s partying is somewhat out of control, added the report in El Periodico.

And the partying has seen Pique and friend, accompanied by other women, as well as staying out until two and three in the morning.

Pique has also disappeared from Shakira’s social media, with the singer frequently posting pictures of the pair in the past, but the last time that happened was in March.

While the 35-year-old footballer is staying in Barcelona, another sign pointing to a crack in Shakira and Pique’s relationship is the lyrics sung by Shakira in her latest hit ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro.

She sings, “For completing you I broke into pieces; they warned me, but I did not pay attention. I realized that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; do not tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.

“I congratulate you, how well you act, of that I have no doubt; with your role continues, you look good that show”.

“I don’t buy that cheap philosophy, I’m sorry, I don’t ride that motorcycle anymore; I can’t stand two-faced people; I used to put my hands on fire for you and you treat me like one more of your whims; your wound didn’t open my skin, but it opened my eyes.

“My eyes are red from crying so much for you; and now, it turns out that you are sorry; it sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know that you lie; I congratulate you, how well you act.”

Additionally, Shakira and Pique have both avoided uploading anything to their social media platforms in recent times as well, something that usually doesn’t bode well.

While their 12-year relationship has brought them two children, Milan and Sasha, the couple remains unmarried.

