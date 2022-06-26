Shakira Being Harassed, Stalked Post Breakup from Gerard Pique, Contacts Police

Singer Shakira and her longtime partner, Gerard Pique, confirmed earlier this month that they are separating after 11 years together. The Colombian pop star is reportedly getting harassed and stalked after her breakup from Pique. According to Marca, harassing letters are being sent to the Waka Waka hitmaker’s home in Barcelona as fans beg her to marry them.

The report also says that the singer has contacted the police out of concerns for her safety. Shakira’s brother Tonino Mebarak reportedly reached out to the police to report that there have been several suspicious men hanging outside her house.

Marca also reported that the singer is extremely concerned because two stalkers are constantly watching over her home in Esplugues de Llobregat. Police officers are keeping watch over the singer’s home in addition to her own private security. She claims that because of this issue, she might want to leave Barcelona.

A stalker reportedly wrote messages on her sidewalk on June 20. “I love you, beautiful woman. I’m coming for you, my love. I am ready to marry you right now,” the message read, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

The former couple grabbed headlines earlier this month after reports surfaced that Shakira caught the Spanish footballer with another woman. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

Shakira and Pique share two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The former couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. They met on the set of Shakira’s music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

