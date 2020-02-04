Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shakira Recreates 'Hips Don't Lie' Magic at Super Bowl

Singer Shakira recently wooed the audience by grooving to her iconic song "Hips don't lie".

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shakira Recreates 'Hips Don't Lie' Magic at Super Bowl
Singer Shakira recently wooed the audience by grooving to her iconic song "Hips don't lie".

Singer Shakira recently wooed the audience by grooving to her iconic song "Hips don't lie".

At the halftime show of Super Bowl in Miami, Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday by bellydancing on stage and performing her signature step of "Hips don't lie".

She performed on the stage for six minutes, opening the set with "She Wolf" before inviting Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny for a duet on a cover of Cardi B's "I like it", reports stepfeed.com. Shakira concluded the show with her most famous track, "Hips don't lie".

Seeing her performance, social media users praised her a lot.

A twitter user wrote: "Uggghh Shakira's belly dancing and Arabic music. Showing her lebanese roots.. I love her."

Another user commented: "YouTube Search History: "How to belly dance like Shakira?"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram