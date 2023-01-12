Shakira Slams Ex Gerard Pique In New Song Amid Infidelity Rumours, Sings 'You Thought You Hurt Me But...'

Shakira appears to have taken a jibe at ex-partner Gerard Pique in her new song amid infidelity rumours. She joined hands with Bizarrap for his streamed music session. Their maiden collaboration titled ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’ was dropped on Wednesday, January 11. In the music session, Bizarrap creates unique beats for popular artists to convey their pieces, though Shakira doesn’t rap, the juxtaposition of her melodious voice with the hitmaker's peppy beats has turned a treat for fans.

This time it looks like Shakira did not hold back from taking direct aim at the Spanish football star Gerard Pique with her poignant lyrics that hint about the latter’s alleged infidelity. While being blunt about her breakup, Shakira sang in Spanish, “A vixen like me doesn’t have time for novices like you/ I was way out of your league, that’s why you’ve settled from someone more like yourself.” At one point, she channels her emotions of being deserted accentuated by the futuristic pop-electronica beat.

“You left me with your mom as a neighbour, the press at my door, and a debt with the Teasury/ You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/Women don’t cry anymore, women get paid,” sang Shakira. In another vicious jibe, the singer also indirectly suggested her former partner, “You’re all worked up, slow down/ So much time at the gym but maybe work out your brain a bit too.” Watch the track below:

The music session comes at a time when reports of Shakira being devastated over a viral photo of Gerard Pique with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti have come to the fore. It is suggested that the photo of Gerard and Clara was taken from a zoom interview in 2021 when he was ‘happily together’ with Shakira.

A source close to the 'Hips Don’t Lie' songstress told Page Six, “They were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined.” Shakira and the Spanish football star met each other during the shooting of the former’s hit music video Waka Waka. The ex-couple who stayed together for 12 years shared two sons Milan and Sasha born in 2013 and 2015 respectively. The duo announced their breakup in a joint public statement released in the month of June last year.

