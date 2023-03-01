Shakira Slams Gerard Pique and His GF Clara Marti, Says ‘Place In Hell Reserved For…’

Pop star Shakira, in a recent interview, opened up about her split from former Barcelona football player Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. Shakira lambasted her ex-partner and his 23-year-old love interest, saying that there’s a “place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women.” In an interview with journalist Enrique Acevedo on Mexican channel Canal Estrellas, the Waka Waka singer also talked about being “sufficient on (her) own” and “feeling complete,” reported Daily Mail. She added that she used to be “emotionally dependent” on men but after “experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want,” she has “more confidence” in herself.

Shakira, 46, and Gerard Pique, 36, separated in June last year after she accused him of infidelity. They had been together for 11 years and share two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Last month, Gerard made his relationship with his new girlfriend Clara Instagram official.

Addressing the former footballer and Clara’s relationship, Shakira said in the interview: “There is a place in hell reserved for women who don't support other women,” reported Daily Mail. She added: “I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mum and dad under the same roof. You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvellous two children I have who fill me with love every day. I’ve always been emotionally quite dependant on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own.”

As per Shakira, “when a woman has to face life’s battles she comes out stronger.” She was quoted as saying by Daily Mail: “'Now paradoxically, I feel complete because I depend on myself and I have two children who depend on me and that means I have to be stronger than a lioness. That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want. There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again, and also be an example to my children… Now I’ve got more confidence in myself. I didn’t know I could end up being strong. I always thought I was more fragile. It’s true that I’ve got a bit of everything but you have to have faith.”

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in a joint statement in July last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here