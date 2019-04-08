Shakti Anand and Falaq Naaz Shocked at Sudden Ouster From TV Show Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara

TV stars Shakti Anand and Falaq Naaz, who were part of the show Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara, found out at the last moment that they were being axed from the show. Shakti says he was upset with the trajectory of his role, but had no idea that he'd be asked to exit overnight. Even Falaq was informed about the decision a day before she shot the last scene.Shakti, who has previously starred in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Crime Patrol, told Bombay Times, "I wasn’t informed about it till I shot my death scene. I had been in talks with the makers regarding my track a month after the show went on air in December. I was pushing them to make me understand why they had signed me in the first place, as the role had nothing to offer.""I didn’t want to travel for hours to reach the set and feel tortured. My wife (Sai Deodhar) would ask me every day about the shoot, hoping that I must have done something concrete, but I was doing nothing other than standing in a puja, shaadi or birthday. I told the makers that if I didn’t have a role to play, then they should bring it to an end, but I had no clue that it would unfold in such a manner. Just a month ago, they had told me that they had great plans for my character and the story would revolve around me," he added.“I was shocked when I learnt about my death sequence on the show. My director, who wasn’t aware of it either, actually thought that it was a dream sequence. I totally understand that it’s the makers’ prerogative to treat a character in a way they want to, but all they needed was to inform me of my exit in advance. I don’t wish to blame anyone, but it definitely leaves a bad taste in the mouth. How can an actor be treated in this manner? You can give me a double role, triple role or even kill me, but not like this. I guess sometimes you just write a character, but fail to justify it,” he concluded.Falaq, who shot to fame as Jhanvi Bhardwaj in Colors' popular daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka, is also pretty upset about how things turned out and said, “Why is an actor expected to inform the makers in advance when they want to quit a project, while producers can axe any character overnight without prior intimation? All I expect as an artiste is to be informed about my exit in advance. I learnt about my exit a day before I shot the last scene, but no one from the team told me about it. Even today, I am waiting for the creative team to get in touch with me.”She added, “I understand that it could be the demand of the story, but at least inform the artiste. After seeing my fate, my co-actors are also worried if they will also be treated in a similar fashion. This is the first time I have faced something like this in my career. This has instilled fear in me for the future.”The actress had posted a long farewell post a few days back for her co-stars from the show.Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara is a supernatural series that airs on Colors TV.