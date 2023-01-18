Shakti Arora Aka Arjun To Quit Kundali Bhagya As Show Takes Leap

Kundali Bhagya has now added its name to one of the longest-running shows on Television. It is the Spin-off show to Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha-starrer Kumkum Bhagya, which premiered on ZEE TV in July 2017 and has been the top-rated show on the channel ever since. With numerous leaps, twists and turns, the show has seen major ups and downs during its run. And now, ETimes has reported that the show will take another 20-year leap and Shakti Arora is keen on quitting the show.

A source revealed that Shraddha Arya will stay in her role despite the leap and will play the mother of the new generation while Shakti Arora is keen on quitting the show.

The actor recently entered the show after Dheeraj Dhoopar exited, initially he was supposed to play a new character in the show but later it was revealed that he was Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character Karan but had lost his memory. The viewers have finally begun to accept the new Jodi but now with the leap, Shakti is planning to exit the show.

When the Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actor entered the show, he spoke with Bombay Times and said, “I wondered what more could I add to it. However, I am not replacing anyone on the show. I am playing a new character, Arjun," he added.

“The graph of the character just bowled me over. That’s what piqued my interest and I took up the offer. Another advantage is that the show enjoys a loyal audience and I won’t have to struggle on that front. In today’s day and age, when shows are wrapping up in less than three months, what if mine fizzles out in no time, Log bolenge ki teen saal se baitha hai aur teen months mein show band ho gaya (laughs!)," he added.

Shakti Arora is known for his work in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, It’s a Man’s World, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and others.

