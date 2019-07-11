'Really?': Shakti Kapoor Reacts to Shraddha Kapoor's Marriage Rumours With Rohan Shrestha

A large section of the media went over the top on Thursday, reporting that Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor was planning to tie the knot with her rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha next year. When IANS contacted the actress' father, Shakti Kapoor, he dismissed all rumours with characteristic wit.

"Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don't forget to invite me too, to the wedding!" quipped the veteran actor.

"Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know," Kapoor senior laughed.

The news went viral after a Mumbai tabloid reported that Shraddha and Rohan could be getting married sometime in 2020. The two have reportedly been dating for two years now.

Soon, several websites and TV channels were picking up the news, and running it as a speculative report.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently busy with her two forthcoming films Saaho and Street Dancer 3D. Apart from these, she also has two other projects in her kitty— Baaghi 3 and Chhichhore.

Talking about how she manages it all, she recently told Hindustan Times, “It's a crazy time. I think so as longs as I have my sleep in place and moments to meditate I feel like I can manage well. I love every moment of what I do so this is exhilarating than draining but of course, there are moments of exhaustion.”