Shakti Kapoor on Shraddha Kapoor's Marriage Rumours: Rohan Shrestha is Very Nice Boy

A day after Varun Dhawan hinted about Shraddha Kapoor possibly tying the knot with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha soon, the actress' father Shakti Kapoor has reacted to the rumours of her impending wedding.

Shakti Kapoor spoke to ETimes about Shraddha's marriage plans and her longtime friendship with Rohan. "I don't know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter... in every decision of her life, she takes, including her marriage. Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection," he said.

Related: Varun Dhawan Hints Marriage on the Cards for Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha

Talking about Rohan, Shakti said, "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends... I do not know if they are serious about each other. "

Rohan recently extended his best wishes to newly married couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in a post that read, “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Varun, who has been replying to almost all his social media messages, replied saying, “I truly am.” “Hope you are ready,” he added.

A few months back, speculation was rife that things were getting serious between Shraddha and Rohan and that the rumoured couple was likely to tie the knot in 2020. However, Shraddha dismissed the rumours.

In 2019, Shraddha did a magazine photoshoot for which she collaborated with Rohan. At the time, both Shraddha and Rohan were teased by their Bollywood friends including his brother Siddhant Kapoor and Varun that almost confirmed their relationship.