Shakti Kapoor Says He Was a 'Kid' When Tanushree Dutta First Accused Nana Patekar
Shakti Kapoor, now 66, says he was a ‘kid’ 10 years ago.
Laughing off Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Please, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, 66, says he was a kid back when the incident took place.
When asked to comment on the issue, he told ANI, “I have just returned from the US yesterday, I had been there for Ganpati Bappa’s pooja. I don’t know anything about this case.”
On being apprised of the situation by the reporter, he said, “This was ten years back, I was a kid back then.”
Shakti Kapoor’s comment comes in the wake of several actors, including Swara Bhasker, Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor, standing up for Tanushree and criticising workplace harassment in Bollywood.
Speaking about the issue, Kangana Ranaut had said, “Raja beta needs to be told the meaning of ‘NO’ as well. It's in the interest of society that the Raja betas are told what their parents fail to tell them. They must know that the fundamental human rights are the same for men and women. Trust me, it will be news to some of them.”
Some have questioned Tanushree as well by calling the allegations a publicity stunt to get work. Rakhi Sawant, who replaced Tanushree in the song she had walked out on due to the alleged harassment, called the 34-year-old actor a liar, drug addict and an opportunist, who wanted to defame Bollywood.
Meanwhile, Nana’s lawyer has said they served Tanushree a legal notice seeking an apology for making false claims. Tanushree, however, has denied receiving any such notice from anyone.
