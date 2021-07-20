Shakti Kapoor Recreates Crime Master Gogo for New Show, Dishes on His Andaz Apna Apna Days

Actor Shakti Kapoor, who made everyone laugh with his iconic character Crime Master Gogo in the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna, is apparently recreating the character for Disney+ Hotstar’s new project. On Monday, the streaming platform posted a video on social media, where the veteran actor is seen dressed up as Crime Master Gogo. His daughter Shraddha Kapoor also featured in it.

When News18.com reached out to Kapoor, he said, “I can’t reveal much about the show as the platform will make the announcement but all I can It was a surreal moment to recreate such an iconic character. It became extra special as it also features Shraddha. It was a dream come true to work with her. I have always been a fan of her work. She fondly calls me bapu (father) and loves the character of Crime Master Gogo. In fact, she jokes around saying that she is Crime Mater Gogi (laughs). In fact, it would be interesting if someone can make a film called Crime Master Gogo Aur Uski Beti Gogi. It would be fun."

Talking about the character, Kapoor revealed that he wasn’t the first choice for the role. “Tinu Anand was supposed to do the role. But due to some date issues, he couldn’t do it. The set was ready and the shoot was about to begin when they approached me. I first called Tinu and took his permission. I didn’t want to disappoint him," he said.

In the film, Crime Master Gogo declares himself as Mogambo’s nephew. Kapoor reminisces how Amrish Puri was going to play the role of Zorambo, an antithesis of Puri’s character Mogambo from Mr India. “It would have been so much fun to have him in the film. While Mogambo used to laugh and say, ‘Mogambo khush hua,’ Zorambo was supposed to be a sad soul who would say, ‘Zorambo khush nahi hua.’ But our director Rajkumar Santoshi had to remove the character as the length of the film was being increased," said the actor.

The 68-year-old-actor also recalled how he was shooting four shifts and had to accommodate the film. “If you see, my character comes mostly in the night. I was working on several films and I requested Santoshji if we could do night shifts. Thankfully all the actors including Aamir (Khan), Salman (Khan) agreed to it. We first started shooting for the climax. In fact, I choreographed the entire fight sequence between Salman and me."

When asked why he feels that Crime Master Gogo is relevant even today, Kapoor said, “It was a simple film and had clean comedy. Kids of today’s generation can also watch it as it is pretty relevant. Never did we think that the film will become cult and this character will receive so much love and become iconic."

