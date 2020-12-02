Shakti Kapoor Reveals He Wanted to Work in Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Coolie No.1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Coolie No 1 is going to release on Christmas this year. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime. The project is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, which featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Both are directed by David Dhawan.

Now, Shakti Kapoor, who played the role of Goverdhan mama in 1995 release, has shared his thoughts on the remake in an interview with E Times Shakti mentioned that he can’t wait for the release of the latest version of Coolie No.1 and is going to watch it at the earliest. The actor also lauded director David Dhawan’s knack for perfection.

“David is a maker who won't leave his film until he is satisfied in all respects. So we can rest assured that it must be a nice film. Plus, I am sure he will have some surprise in this one- something different from the original that he made 25 years ago," the actor was quoted as saying.

During the course of the interaction, Shakti also revealed that he wanted to be a part of the upcoming film as well. But, by the time he got in touch with David, the film’s shooting was over. Giving an insight about his bond with the director, Shakti said, “I would have done any role for David and I always will”.

Shakti was also in all praise for Sara. He went on to say that she is a ‘very good artiste’. On being asked about Varun, Shakti stated that he has seen Varun grow right in front of his eyes. As an actor Varun is phenomenal, he added.

Coolie No.1 will also star Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever among others.