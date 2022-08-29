Shakti Kapoor Says Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday Got Fame Through Hard Work: ‘Not Because They Are ...’

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recently opened up about the fame his daughter Shraddha Kapoor and her friend Ananya Panday earned in Bollywood. He stated that Shraddha and Ananya had to work hard to earn the fame they have got today and it is not because of the fact that they are daughters of Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday.

In an interview with ETimes, the Raja Babu actor said, “I must say if you don’t work hard in your life, then you can’t become an inspiration for others. In fact, our daughters – Ananya and Shraddha, have become popular faces in the film industry all because of their hard work and struggle. It is not because they are daughters of Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor.”

The Andaaz Apna Apn star also recalled how Shraddha gave her best to do well in Remo D’Souza’s directorial film ABCD 2.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/4i1rirmPgLA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

“Remo is sitting next to me, and he knows that it was not easy for anyone to do ABCD 2, but my daughter actually pulled it off. I remember she used to come back home with cuts and bruises on her foot, she used to have back pains after rehearsing for so many hours, so clearly, she has done a lot of hard work for her movies and has earned stardom and respect,” he added.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor, bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. The film will release on Holi 2023. She is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London, which has high chances of releasing this very year.

As for Ananya, she was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Liger which also features Mike Tyson. Unfortunately, the movie tanked at the box office. Besides, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will mark Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant after the 2022 release Gehraiyaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here