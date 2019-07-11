Shakti Kapoor Shoots Down Shraddha's Wedding Rumours, Hrithik Roshan Impresses in Super 30

Super 30, in which Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, who is credited to have shaped the careers of over 400 poor children since the inception of Super 30 programme in 2002 by providing them free food, lodgings and classes to help them qualify in the different IITs of the country, had a special screening on Wednesday.

Hrithik's performance in the film is being praised by Bollywood stars and critics.

In another news, a large section of the media went over the top on Thursday, reporting that Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor was planning to tie the knot with her rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha next year. When IANS contacted the actress' father, Shakti Kapoor, he dismissed all rumours with characteristic wit.

Also, Telugu film actor Amit Purohit has passed away. The reason for the untimely death of the young actor is not known.

In her review of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, News18's Priyanka Sinha Jha wrote, "The film is certainly better off in choosing realistic heroism over the superheroism that Hindi cinema is so accustomed to."

Shraddha Kapoor is unusually private about her personal life. From a very long time, the internet has been buzzing with rumours of the actress dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. However, Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor shot down reports of the rumoured couple's marriage.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is among the world's 100 highest-paid celebrities, according to the annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list topped by American singer Taylor Swift. However, actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (again) failed to find a spot on the list.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ fairytale (second) wedding at a French chateau this summer. The couple decided to embark on a very romantic getaway shortly thereafter. Now, Nick posted a video of them working out together and it is the best gym motivation one could get, after all couples who sweat together, stay together, right?

Telugu film actor Amit Purohit has passed away. The reason for the untimely death of the young actor is not known. The news of Purohit's demise was confirmed and shared on social media by the late actor's co-star from 2018 film Sammohanam Sudheer Babu on the evening of Wednesday 10 July.

