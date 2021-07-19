Shakti Kapoor Surprises Daughter Shraddha Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo, Steals Her Nail Polish

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor seems to be all set to reprise his iconic character Crime Master Gogo from the film Andaz Apna Apna in Disney+Hotstar’s upcoming project. As the teaser of the show has been doing rounds on the Internet, his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, too dropped a video on her Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen busy applying nail polish while crime master Gogo interrupts her, leaving her surprised.

As Shraddha calls her father ‘Bapu’, the actor can be seen saying, “I am crime master Gogo. I am back. Aaya hoon toh kuch toh loot kar jaunga”, and steals her nail paint. Shraddha left netizens confused as she said, “Arre Baapu nail polish toh chhod dete! @disneyplushotstarvip what have you done?#GogoIsBack

Aaye hai toh kuch loot kar jaayenge!" This is the first time when the father-daughter duo has shared screen space together.

Not only Shradhha, Disney+ Hotstar too dropped a couple of teasers featuring the veteran actor on Instagram. In one of the clips, Shakti can be seen in a conversation with a person who is trying to explain a scene when he took away his pen. When the person asks for his pen, the actor replied, “Pen hai. Tumhari jaan nahi hai.” The video is captioned as “Gogoji writes his own destiny, but never with his own pen. Ab jab aaye hai, toh kuch toh lekar jaayenge”https://www.instagram.com/p/CRf1cx1C8oI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It seems like the actor is going to bring back a lot of memories. His fans couldn’t hold their excitement as they showered the post with their comments. A user commented, “Kahin gogo saheb mera Disney+ Hotstar ka subscription na lut le”. Another user wrote, “Oh God, can't wait for this”.Meanwhile, Shraddha is busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s project in Delhi. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

