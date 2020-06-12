Shakti Kapoor Won't Allow Daughter Shraddha Kapoor to Resume Shooting: The Worst is Yet to Come

Even though Unlock 1.0 has lead to some relaxations in the lockdown in the country, and the film industry is gradually planning to resume work, actor Shakti Kapoor is sceptical about going back to sets. The concerned father is unwilling for his daughter Shraddha Kapoor to take the risk of starting shooting again.

The 67-year-old actor doesn't want to resume shooting himself, nor will he allow his daughter to go back to work. "I will not go out and work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don’t think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won't let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one's life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside," he told ETimes in an interview.

Shraddha's Baaghi 3 was one of the last films to release in theatres before the lockdown shut movie halls.

Her father is worried about lack of adequate healthcare facilities as well. "There are no beds in the hospitals and they are charging a bomb to treat people. There was this news where a person was kept tied to his bed in the hospital because he was unable to pay his bills. I am going to make a video on this too. The world has become a very sad place now. There is no humanity left."

Follow @News18Movies for more