Shakti Mohan Owns the Floor, But This Time with a 'Pocha'

Indians are known to be dependent on house helps for daily chores like cooking and cleaning.

Renowned dancer-choreographer Shakti Mohan, however, is trying to take this episode like a sport. In a recent video that is now going viral, we see the avid performer execute the most tedious activities at home rather remarkably.

In the clip, Shakti is seen do ‘pocha’ by using her incredible flexibility to the fullest. The Dance Plus show judge captioned her twisted feat as,” I - so - LATE - LATE ke Isolation. Saara ghar ka kaam mujhse karwa rahein hain...Commentary by @neetimohan18 Didi (sic.)”

Shakti’s Instagram family, who couldn’t keep calm after watching the unbelievable act, took to the comments to express their amazement. Among many, Vishal Dadlani who seemed totally impressed wrote, “..and the Filmfare for “Most Draamebaaz Pochewaali” goes to… (sic).”

Ranveer Singh and Tahira Kashyap dropped laughing loud emojis. Aparshakti Khurana commented, “Hahahah (sic).”

Shakti’s sister, Mukti Mohan was equally amused and chuckled, “Arey zameen mein ghaddha hojayega (A pit will be formed in the ground).”

Additionally, Shakti, Neeti and Mukti Mohan are quarantine partners during the lockdown. The sister trio is making most of their time together. Last month, Shakti uploaded another entertaining video where she is stepping down the stairs again quite in her unique style to her sister, Neeti’s beautiful voice.

“Found a new way to walk down the steps. I keep on fallin in love with voice of my @neetimohan18 Didi(sic)."

Meanwhile, Shakti has dropped a tutorial for her followers on how to ‘make your own mask’.

“Here's how we can make a mask at home. You can just tie a fabric around the face as long as it stays OR Use a scarf, dupatta or handkerchief with two rubber bands like how I did (sic.)”

