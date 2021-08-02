Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak Back With Dance Plus 6; Dharmesh Replaced by Salman Yusuf Khan

Dance reality show Dance Plus is one of the most entertaining reality shows. With each season, the contestants in the show have raised the bar of dancing. Loaded with power-pack performances, the show is indeed a treat to watch. Now, the reality show is back with its sixth season. Popular choreographer Shakti Mohan shared some pictures from the set of the show on her Instagram handle. The shooting for Dance Plus 6 has already begun and the snaps have just increased the excitement of fans.

It was also learned that this year, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuf Khan will join Shakti in judging the show. In the post, wherein Shakti shared pictures with Punit and Salman, she informed that the amazing journey of dance plus is kick-starting and they aim to make it epic. “All the best dancers, lots of love to you all,” she added. Remo D'souza, who spearheads Dance Plus, was all hearts in the comment section of the post. Terence Lewis also poured in his best wishes for the team. The Mohan sisters also extended support to their sister. While Neeti called Shakti “diva”, Mukti wrote “my rockstar.”

Take a look at the post made by Shakti –

Just like previous seasons, the host of the dancing reality show will be Raghav Juyal, who will leave you in splits with his impeccable comedy timing. In the previous seasons of Dance Plus, we saw Shakti, Punit, and Dharmesh as judges/coaches. In the sixth season, Salman has replaced Dharmesh.

A few days back, Remo had also made a post through which he revealed that Dance Plus is back with a new season. The star choreographer posed with Shakti, Salman, and Punit in the snap.

For Dharmesh fans, the dancer is judging another dance show, Dance Deewane 3 on a rival channel. Though there has been no news of rifts between them, the reason why Dharmesh opted for the switch is unknown.

