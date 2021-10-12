Shakti Mohan Turns 36: She Wanted to be IAS, but Destiny Had Other Plans

Shakti Mohan is a household name in India today. She rules over the hearts and minds of people because of her dance. Shakti has a huge fan following and she turns 36 today. Let’s have a look at some of the special moments of her life on this occasion. Shakti was born in Delhi on October 12, 1985, and was passionate about dancing since childhood. Her father Brij Mohan Sharma and mother Kusum Mohan always knew that she was born to dance. Since she was very good at her studies, she wanted to become an IAS officer, but destiny had other plans.

When Shakti decided that she wanted to make her career in the field of dance, she took training from Lewis Professional Training Institute. For her training, Shakti shifted to Mumbai in 2006 before participating and eventually winning the second season of Dance India Dance in 2009.

There’s been no looking back since. Shakti has been a part of big shows, including ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. She has also been a judge on dance reality shows.

In an interview, Shakti once said that she received a lot of support from her parents. She added that when she decided to make a career in dance, her relatives used to taunt her but her parents always supported her.

If it weren’t for her parents’ support, Shakti wouldn’t have become a dancer. However, much before Shakti could even think of becoming a dancer, she met with a horrific accident, resulting in fractures in both her legs. She was admitted to a hospital for months and doctors told her parents that she would never be able to walk.

However, her father always believed that his daughter wouldn’t just walk but also fly one day.

Shakti has judged the popular dance show ‘Dance Plus’ a number of times and is currently judging its new season. Shakti has also choreographed movie songs like ‘Naino Wale Ne’ from ‘Padmaavat’.

