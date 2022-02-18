Shaktimaan Teaser: It's Time For 'India's Most Popular' Superhero To Return, Internet Is Thrilled

The favourite superhero of 90s kids, Shaktimaan, is all set to make a comeback, but this time on the big screen. Sony Pictures has recently made an announcement that they are bringing back ‘India’s most popular’ superhero Shaktimaan. Now we can relive the good old days and watch Shaktimaan again, and the best part is that the movie will be in three parts, a trilogy. Mukesh Khanna, who made out childhood gold by playing the role of Shaktimaan, is super excited about this project. He is also one of the producers of the Shaktimaan film trilogy.

Details like the release date, or who would be playing the lead role of Shaktiman are not revealed yet, but the announcement video is out. The description of the teaser is, “recreate the magic of the iconic superhero."

Sony Pictures also tweeted about the movie. The caption of the video is, “After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it’s time for our desi Superhero!"

In an interview with ETimes, Mukesh shared that this project has been a work in progress for a long time but he was waiting for the right moment to make an announcement. He shares that he is relieved that the project is finally announced and he could keep up with the promises he made to his fans for bringing Shaktimaan back.

Since Shaktimaan is returning to the modern era, he will be dealing with the issues of the contemporary world. But Mukesh has assured the fans that the original essence of the superhero will remain the same.

The original TV series Shaktimaan used to air on Doordarshan. The show started in the year 1997 and ran successfully till 2005. It became a favourite of the kids. Mukesh Khanna played the famous superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri in the show and the cast included Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter.

