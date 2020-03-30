Shaktimaan to Chanakya: Many Hit DD Shows are Making a Comeback During Lockdown

After Ramayan and Mahabharat's return to the television screen, people have now started demanding re-telecast of India’s first-ever superhero drama Shaktimaan.

Overwhelmed by the growing demand, Mukesh Khanna, who portrayed the role of Shaktimaan in the serial, has spilled the beans and said a sequel is on the cards.

In an interview to Bombay Times, the actor said he has been working towards coming up with the second edition of the Shaktimaan for a while.

“For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary, but rooted in our values because people wanted to know, aage kya hua,” the actor said, adding, “I feel whenever we return to work after this crisis, I will be in a better position to bring out the second part because the demand for it is higher than ever before”.

Some other shows are also making a comeback on DD. Here is the list of such shows:

Chanakya : Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, this one is planned for daily telecast in the afternoon time bands of DD Bharti from 1st week of April, 2020.

Upanishad Ganga: Produced by Chinmaya Mission Trust and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, it is also scheduled for afternoon slots on DD Bharti starting 1st Week of April, 2020.

Shriman Shrimati: This rib tickling comedy produced by Markand Adhikari is scheduled for a comeback on DD National from April 2020 in the 2 PM slot.

Krishna Kali: 18 episodes of this show are scheduled for a daily telecast at 8:30 PM on DD National.

