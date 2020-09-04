Shakun Batra's Next with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday to Begin Shoot in Goa

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday all set to start shooting for their upcoming project. The shooting for Shakun Batra’s next is likely to start from mid-September in Goa. Earlier, it was reported that the film will be shot in Sri Lanka.

A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror that shooting was not feasible in Sri Lanka owing to COVID-19 pandemic so the makers have changed the shooting location to Goa.

The source was quoted as saying, “The delay gave Shakun time to work on the script. Since shooting in Sri Lanka is not feasible, they changed the setting to Goa which has a similar landscape of beaches and vintage churches. An overseas shoot would depend on several factors, like travel protocols, shooting permissions and the number of coronavirus cases in that country. It’s easier to shoot in India”.

As per various reports, Shakun and his team had taken off to Goa last month to find the lesser-seen spot. The indoor portions of the film will be shot in City studio in Mumbai.

“The entire team will be in Goa for over a month and will shoot at real locations. While Shakun flies off in a day or two for prep, the cast will join him around September 15,” the source added.

While talking about his role in the upcoming film, actor Siddhant had told Bombay Times, “At first, when I read it, I didn’t know what it meant, but when Shakun shared his vision with me, I figured that it was a new-age and a contemporary story. It will be an experience for me to play a character with such layers. I am waiting to start shooting for it."

Siddhant was last seen in Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh while Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in her action-packed film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.