Shakuntala Devi Shoot Wraps Up, Vidya Balan Celebrates With Entire Team, See Pics
Vidya Balan wrapped up the shoot for the Shakuntala Devi biopic on Wednesday after filming for around two months. The Kahaani actress shared some pictures on her Instagram with the entire team.
Images: Instagram
After the success of Mission Mangal, which released in August this year, actress Vidya Balan was busy shooting for the biographical film on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi was known as a "human computer" due to her immense accuracy in mental calculations.
Vidya wrapped up the shoot for the biopic on Wednesday after filming for around two months. And the Kahaani actress shared some pictures on her Instagram with the entire team. They even had a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate their hard work.
Vidya is seen posing with the director of the film Anu Menon and the producer, Vikram Malhotra, while cutting the cake. "Shootwrap on Shakuntala Devi," she captioned the pictures. In another picture, they are all happily cheering for the film while enjoying their cake.
In September, Vidya had shared her look in the first poster for the film. She has sports a short haircut, just like Shakuntala Devi herself. "Excitement is multiplying each day! Time to dig into the 'root' of the mathematical genius, #ShakuntalaDevi," she captioned the picture.
Shakuntala Devi, born in Bangalore, never received any formal education. She was three years old, when her father, a circus artiste, found his daughter calculating card sequences. When she was six, she was invited to the University of Mysore to show her unique ability.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chaayos Wants to Sneakily Capture Your Facial Data With Your Next Cup of Chai
- These Four Xiaomi Mi TV Models are Getting Android TV 9.0 Update
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Review: If You Don’t Like Compromises, You Will Love This
- Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Naseem Shah Receiving Test Cap After Losing His Mother is Inspiring
- Australian Woman Who Risked Her Life to Save Koala from Bush Fire with Her Own Shirt is Hailed a Hero