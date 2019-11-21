Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shakuntala Devi Shoot Wraps Up, Vidya Balan Celebrates With Entire Team, See Pics

Vidya Balan wrapped up the shoot for the Shakuntala Devi biopic on Wednesday after filming for around two months. The Kahaani actress shared some pictures on her Instagram with the entire team.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shakuntala Devi Shoot Wraps Up, Vidya Balan Celebrates With Entire Team, See Pics
Images: Instagram

After the success of Mission Mangal, which released in August this year, actress Vidya Balan was busy shooting for the biographical film on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi was known as a "human computer" due to her immense accuracy in mental calculations.

Vidya wrapped up the shoot for the biopic on Wednesday after filming for around two months. And the Kahaani actress shared some pictures on her Instagram with the entire team. They even had a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate their hard work.

vidya balan anu menon

Vidya is seen posing with the director of the film Anu Menon and the producer, Vikram Malhotra, while cutting the cake. "Shootwrap on Shakuntala Devi," she captioned the pictures. In another picture, they are all happily cheering for the film while enjoying their cake.

vidya balan insta

In September, Vidya had shared her look in the first poster for the film. She has sports a short haircut, just like Shakuntala Devi herself. "Excitement is multiplying each day! Time to dig into the 'root' of the mathematical genius, #ShakuntalaDevi," she captioned the picture.

Shakuntala Devi, born in Bangalore, never received any formal education. She was three years old, when her father, a circus artiste, found his daughter calculating card sequences. When she was six, she was invited to the University of Mysore to show her unique ability.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram