Shakuntala Devi Shoot Wraps Up, Vidya Balan Celebrates With Entire Team, See Pics

After the success of Mission Mangal, which released in August this year, actress Vidya Balan was busy shooting for the biographical film on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi was known as a "human computer" due to her immense accuracy in mental calculations.

Vidya wrapped up the shoot for the biopic on Wednesday after filming for around two months. And the Kahaani actress shared some pictures on her Instagram with the entire team. They even had a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate their hard work.

Vidya is seen posing with the director of the film Anu Menon and the producer, Vikram Malhotra, while cutting the cake. "Shootwrap on Shakuntala Devi," she captioned the pictures. In another picture, they are all happily cheering for the film while enjoying their cake.

In September, Vidya had shared her look in the first poster for the film. She has sports a short haircut, just like Shakuntala Devi herself. "Excitement is multiplying each day! Time to dig into the 'root' of the mathematical genius, #ShakuntalaDevi," she captioned the picture.

Shakuntala Devi, born in Bangalore, never received any formal education. She was three years old, when her father, a circus artiste, found his daughter calculating card sequences. When she was six, she was invited to the University of Mysore to show her unique ability.

