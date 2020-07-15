Shakuntala Devi Trailer: Vidya Balan at Her Dramatic Best in Biopic of India's Human Computer

There is much hype surrounding the cinematic retelling of the story of India's maths genius Shakuntala Devi, and the trailer definitely lives up to that those expectations. It's a delight to see Vidya Balan as the charming mathematician, taking centre stage once again.

The film is not just about Shakuntala Devi, the math wizard, it is also about the woman and mother. The trailer shows us her brilliance, vulnerabilities and flaws, as well as the emotional tussles she undergoes while juggling fame with family life. The film has been peppered with humourous and dramatic situations so that it doesn't become a boring narration of a mathematician's life.

Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon. The biographical drama also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi's daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship.

Actors Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh also essay pivotal roles in the film. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. Amazon Prime members can watch the biopic from July 31.

Watch the trailer here:

"Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating. Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster. A direct release on Prime Video will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience," Vidya said.