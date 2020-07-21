Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan's Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi Tries to Lure Students to Maths with Peppy Beats

Vidya Balan at a virtual launch released the first song of her upcoming biographical drama - Shakuntala Devi. Titled Pass Nahi to Fail Nahi this ‘Math Song’ features Vidya as Shakuntala Devi, teaching Math to the kids the fun way. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the peppy song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and the lyrics of the song has been penned by lyricist Vayu.

The upbeat track is high on energy and tries to lure students towards maths. Shot at St Xavier, the song sees the actress dancing and singing with students in a classroom as she engages with students and teaches them in her unique way.

You can watch the song here:

“I am very excited to launch the first song from Shakuntala Devi – the movie, with 5000 students of DAV schools and colleges, from over 100 cities! Aptly titled – Pass Nahi to Fail Nahi, this song is really close to my heart as it brings out an interesting way to interact with numbers and tries to drive away the math phobia that many experience in a very fun and peppy way. It felt incredible to share the platform with young minds over a fun and exciting virtual session! A different yet amazing experience as we embrace the new normal. I really hope that the audience will continue to shower love and praise on this song as much as they appreciated the trailer,” shared Vidya Balan on launching the song virtually with over 5000 students of DAV schools and colleges joining in.

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles, and is all set to stream on July 31st only on Amazon Prime Video.