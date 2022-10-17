'Shaleen Crossed All Boundaries With Me And Sumbul': Soundarya Sharma in Bigg Boss 16

There has been a lot of commotion in the Bigg Boss house, especially after the Weekend Ka War episode. While earlier the house appeared to be divided between two sections, now, one faction appears to be utterly scattered. Following the remarks of Simbul’s father, all of Shaleen’s supporters are seen standing against him. In the middle of all of this, Soundarya of her group made a significant declaration against Shaleen.

Everyone at home is talking about Shaleen and Sumbul. Meanwhile, MC Stan, Soundarya, and Abdu were seen having a conversation. During this, Stan mentioned that Sumbul didn’t like seeing me, to which Soundarya replied, “It’s too bad she’s just 19 years old.” After this, Soundarya said to Abdu, “Bro, Shaleen crossed all boundaries with me and Sumbul, and we never told them anything.” And now he’s blaming me and has been completing tasks with only my name all day. And tell me the reason for this was to tease Gautam, so he kept taking my name again and over.”

After this, Abdu Rozik also shared his thoughts with Soundarya and said, “Now both Shaleen and Tina are very much together. It is good but after a week Tina will also be seen crying. Because Shaleen is playing games with everyone.”

Salman Khan was seen taking Shaleen to task in the Friday and Saturday episodes. This comes after Tina Dutta asked if anything was going on between him and Sumbul Tauqeer. This spread so quickly that Sumbul’s father had to appear on the show and tell Shaleen and Tina everything.

Sumbul Tauqeer’s father even accused Shaleen Bhanot of slandering his daughter’s reputation. Her father had said, “A little girl hugs you on the very first day. You should have handled him in the same way, but you made a spectacle of him. I didn’t expect this from you.”

