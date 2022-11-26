Shalin and Tina Lose Calm After Sumbul’s Father's Comment On Their Character

A high-voltage drama shook the BB house after Bigg Boss made contestants listen to Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s phone call conversation with her father, related to her friendship with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Tina and Shalin were at loggerheads with Sumbul over her father’s abusive remarks against the two.

The incident took place after an offended Bigg Boss narrated to the contestants about this “unfair” instance — when the makers received a call from Sumbul’s family, informing them that her father was hospitalised. For humanitarian reasons, the organisers permitted the call. However, the entire phone conversation between the duo was about the game inside BB’s house. The call was then played by Bigg Boss in front of everyone.

In the call, Sumbul’s father warns her to stay away from Shalin and Tina. Sumbul’s father remarked, “unko unki aukaad dikha do (show them their status)." In response to the phone conversation, Shalin completely loses his composure and asks Sumbul when the call took place and why she is still speaking to him. Additionally, Tina becomes upset that her character has been questioned on national television. Later, Shalin conversed with Nimrit Kaur and Sajid Khan, and said, “It is always the boy’s fault.’’

When condemned, Sumbul cried, and her co-contestants tried to calm her. She is also taken to the medical room as she starts panicking and gets out of breath. Shalin and Tina continue to express their rage. The housemates also discuss that Sumbul receiving comments from outside sources and being instructed not to worry about votes, if she is nominated, was unfair.

The conversation between Sumbul and her father became the talk of the house for the entire day. Sajid Khan’s group judged her and presented her with their stance on the matter. But soon, the environment of the house changed when actor Fahmaan Khan entered the reality show as a wildcard for a day to promote his upcoming daily soap.

