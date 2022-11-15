Shalin Bhanot Birthday Special: All You Need To Know About the Bigg Boss 16 Contestant

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHALIN BHANOT: The television actor, Shalin Bhanot starred in various shows and web series. He is best known for his role as Keshav in the TV show Naagin. Bhanot also played a role in Zee TV’s Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and appeared in Kulvaddhu. In 2009, he and his former partner Daljeet Kaur competed in and won the reality show Nach Baliye 4.

Not only this, but Shalin Bhanot also stepped into Bollywood with films like Pyare Mohan (2006), Devdoot (2007), and Love Ke Funday (2016). He is currently seen entertaining his fans in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Today, the actor turned a year older, and to mark his birthday, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Shalin Bhanot was born in Madhya Pradesh on November 15, 1983. He grew up in a middle-class family and received his early education from a private school in Jabalpur. Shalin married actress Dalljiet Kaur in 2009, but they separated their ways six years later. The ex-couple has a son, Jayden, whom they welcomed in 2014. Shalin debuted in 2004 on the popular reality show MTV Roadies. The reality star took part in Nach Baliye 4 with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur in 2009 and won. He was also seen as a guest on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actor appeared in shows such as Kulvaddhu, Grihasti, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. He made a cameo appearance on Kaajjal and starred in Grihasti on Star Plus. Many people are unaware that the actor made his Bollywood debut in Pyare Mohan with Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, and Amrita Rao. The actor has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades and has seen his fair share of ups and downs. Shalin is a fitness fanatic and his pictures on social media reveal that he enjoys riding bikes and never misses his gym. Shalin entered the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 this year. He is one of the strongest contestants in the show and has been entertaining his audience with his performance on the show.

