After emerging as one of the finalists of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot is now all set to return to the television screen with Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaboo. It is a fantasy adventure, the teaser of which was released on Thursday, February 23.

The promo reveals that in the show, Shalin Bhanot will be playing the role of a ‘raakshas (monster)’, whereas Eisha Singh will be essaying a pari aka fairy. However, the promo will surely remind you of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The first scene looks very similar to Dev’s introduction in Brahmastra. Later in the teaser, Shalin can be seen running with a monster’s image in his background, just like Nagarjuna’s Nandi Astra in Ayan Mukherji directorial. Watch the promo here:

Soon after the Bekaboo teaser was released, social media users took to the comment section and shared how Shalin Bhanot’s show looks very much like Brahmastra. “Brahmastra bana rahe ho kya?" one of the comments read. Another user called it ‘Brahmastra lite’. “Brahmastra 2.0," a third comment read.

A large number of Shalin Bhanot’s fans also expressed excitement for the show. “Congratulations Shalin…you will gonna kill it," one of the fans wrote. “So happy for you Shalin 🔥 you will gonna rock it," another comment read. One of the fans also shared that he is ‘looking forward’ for Bekaboo.

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot was offered Bekaboo while he was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Besides this Ekta Kapoor’s show, Shalin was also offered Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, the actor refused the same citing his phobias for creepy crawlies.

Talking about Shalin’s Bigg Boss 16 journey, the actor emerged as the fourth runner-up of the reality show. While the rapper MC Stan took the winner’s trophy home, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam were the other finalists of the show.

