Shalini Talwar refutes rumours of Shah Rukh Khan slapping her husband Honey Singh

Bollywood singer and rapper Hirdesh Singh popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in the news. This time not for his songs but for a domestic violence case registered against him by his wife Shalini Talwar.

Shalini Talwar has pulled Honey Singh to the court but is actively defending him against all rumors making rounds in the media. One of the rumours includes Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan slapping the rapper.

Defending Honey Singh, Shalini Talwar said, “No incident as such had ever happened. Shahrukh Khan has never slapped Honey Singh. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan at several occasions has helped and supported us.”

Shalini Talwar further added that Honey Singh respects Shahrukh Khan as his elder brother. “Shahrukh Khan treats Honey Singh as his younger brother,” added the rapper’s wife.

Recalling an incident Shalini Talwar added, “A few years back Honey Singh was not doing good with his health and doctors had strictly advised him not to travel but he did as he had made commitments. Shah Rukh Khan on seeing Honey Singh’s condition during the tour asked him to rest and not to perform if he wasn’t able to.”

“Honey Singh was on medication for high blood pressure. During rehearsals he slipped and suffered a back and head injury. Shah Rukh Khan was the one who forced him to take rest and return home. So, Shah Rukh Khan hitting or slapping Honey Singh is a big rumour,” added Shalini.

Honey Singh in an interview to the Time magazine last year had said that he has a very good bonding with Shahrukh Khan. “After Lungi Dance’s success Shahrukh Khan had personally invited me to his place for a Diwali party,” Singh had said then.

Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar has filed a petition in a Delhi court against the rapper for domestic violence. She also made allegations of mental harassment and torture against Honey Singh’s parents and his sister. Shalini has pleaded for a compensation of Rs 10 crore. The court has scheduled the matter for hearing on August 28 and asked Honey Singh to file his reply.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here