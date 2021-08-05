Shalini Talwar Reveals if Shah Rukh Khan Slapped Honey Singh; Sonali Bendre Replaces Shilpa Shetty as Guest Judge in Super Dancer 4

Bollywood singer and rapper Hirdesh Singh popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in the news. This time not for his songs but for a domestic violence case registered against him by his wife Shalini Talwar.

Shalini Talwar has pulled Honey Singh to the court but is actively defending him against all rumours making rounds in the media. One of the rumours includes Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan slapping the rapper.

Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee will appear on Super Dancer Chapter 4 as guest judges this weekend. The contestants will be performing on a bunch of timeless songs of the actresses. The audience will also see Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee share some interesting anecdotes with the participants.

Sonali will also surprise Florina with a lovely present. While Amit, Sanchit and Pruthviraj will give a special performance for the guest judges that will leave Sonali speechless.

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to reunite on screen after eight years for the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Actress Divyanka Tripathi recently confirmed that she was not doing the show.

During a live session on Instagram, Divyanka admitted that she was approached for the role and had even given a look test, but later turned down the offer, stating she could not relate to the character. Now, as per a report in SpotboyE, the makers have zeroed in on Disha Parmar for the lead role opposite Nakuul Mehta, who has already been finalised.

Actress Gehana Vasisth is currently on bail for the pornography case in which businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was also arrested. Moreover, an actress has filed a rape case against Gehana, saying that she forced her to shoot porn videos.

Now, Gehana has said that complainant is lying and has only filed the case because she spoke in support of Kundra. She further added that the actress continued to work with the people she has filed the complaint against.

From the very instant Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had announced the arrival of their first child Taimur Ali Khan, the internet has been beyond obsessed. The tiny tot is a big social media hit and has several social media fan pages dedicated to him.

The star kid recently stepped out with his father for an ice cream treat and got clicked by the paparazzi. He looked super cute in a blue t-shirt and grey track pants which he teamed with stylish shoes. The little boy was also wearing a face mask, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Saif also kept it casual in a coral tee and white pajamas.

