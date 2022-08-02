Shalva Kinjawadekar Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Love of His Life

Marathi actor Shalva Kinjawadekar gained immense popularity with the show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla. The actor, who played the role of Om in the Zee Marathi show, has become a household name among audiences. Recently, Shalva shared a picture on Instagram to celebrate one year anniversary with his bike.

Shalva shared a picture with his favourite bike and captioned it, “Happy anniversary my love. Can’t believe it’s been a year.” Shalva has also named his bike, Jigisha.

Shalva has been fond of cars and bikes since his childhood. He has shared many pictures with a bike or a car. He gives names to his car and bikes, which clearly shows Shalva’s love for vehicles. Fans are curious to know the reason behind the name Jigisha, but he has revealed the reason behind such a name.

Seeing his bike and his looks, Shalva’s fans count not stop from reacting. A user wrote “Why jigisha. I continuously ask this question in every Instagram picture with the bike.’’ While another wrote, “Wowo the superbike. It is my favourite bike. By the way, you have a nice choice of bikes.’’

The actor’s female fans were charmed by his dashing looks. “His looks man, He is undoubtedly the most dashing hero of Zee Marathi. Although I do not follow actors, but I cannot handle his smartness,’’ wrote a female fan.

Shalva Kinjawadekar often stays in news because of his relationships. For the last three years, Shalva is in a relationship with stylist Shreya Daflapur. Shreya and Shalva have known each other since their childhood. During a recent interview, Shalva said, “It’s going good and amazing. I thought love will never be a priority in my life and my work will be. But, it surprisingly hits you and it happens. It’s a sweet surprise that life gives you, and you like it.’

On the work front, Shalva Kinjawadekar wrapped up his Marathi TV show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla. During an interview, he said,“I would like to explore myself for a while now. I want to work on myself, learn something new about acting and I’m looking for something exciting.’’

