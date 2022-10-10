Sham Kaushal Drops Adorable Sun-kissed Picture with Son Vicky Kaushal, Check Here

Sham Kaushal has enjoyed a glorious stint in Bollywood as a veteran stunt coordinator and action director. He is also a recipient of multiple Filmfare and IIFA Awards. Now his talented son Vicky Kaushal has been ruling the industry with some impeccable performances in Masaan, Sardar Udham and Raazi. Besides being a skillful stunt coordinator, Sham is also a doting father and his recent Instagram post is a testament to that.

On Monday, Sham took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable, sun-kissed picture with his son along with a scenic backdrop of the ocean. The father-son duo can be seen twinning in crisp-white shirts. While Vicky has paired them with light-blue ripped denims, Sham is donning a darker shade of jeans. Interestingly, Sham is flaunting leather shoes and Vicky is in his funky looking slippers.

The former stunt coordinator dropped the pic with a caption which read,

“Sun on one side, son on other side and Sunny son in the front capturing the moment. All three source of my energy. Rab Rakha (God bless).”

Reacting to his social media post, Vikrant Massey dropped a heart emoji. Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Pillars of honesty, dedication and integrity. All love Sir Ji”, another one wrote, “Happiest and most genuine picture on Instagram today. Sham Sir, you’ have been posting some real posts. I like them all. I don’t follow Vicky Bhai on IG, but I follow you instead. These are the things I pay my Internet Bill for. Shukria Aapke Hone Ka Sir”.

On the other hand, Vicky also posted a picture on his handle in the same attire. The actor looked as snazzy as ever as he basks in the golden hour. His caption read, “Sundaze”. One of his ardent fans also quoted a dialogue from his debut film Masaan, “Dukh toh saare khatam hogaye ab kya karu?”. Someone also said, “Sundarrr Kaushalll”.

On the work front, Vicky will be headlining Sam Bahadur, the biopic of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He also has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker, among other upcoming films in the pipeline.

