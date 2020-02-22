English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Shama Sikander Brightens Up in Yellow, See Pic

credits - Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander is sporting a mustard jacket and a black short outfit that shows off her well toned legs.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 22, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Actress Shama Sikander says sexy is a state of mind, as she lights up in yellow outfits.

It seems like yellow is her favourite colour right now. She recently took to Instagram to post her 'sexy' photo in which she is sporting a mustard jacket and a black short outfit that shows off her well toned legs.

She captioned it: "Sexy is a state of mind....#sexy #love #hot #fashion #beautiful #like #cute #beauty #photography #style #fitness #happy #art #smile

Her latest set of images show her back in a yellow shade. This time, she is sporting more of an evening wear. She is again flaunting her legs in a gown with a thigh high slit.

