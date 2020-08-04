Shama Sikander is 'Wiser, Sexier, Stronger Than Ever' on Lockdown Birthday, See Pic

TV actress Shama Sikander is not letting the lockdown affect her birthday celebrations. Going by the pictures she has shared on her Instagram account, the Baal Veer actress is making the most of her birthday in quarantine.

Shama shared a series of pictures from a special photo shoot she got done on her birthday. Sharing the pictures, she said in the caption that she is wiser, sexier, stronger than ever this year.

The pictures show Shama wearing a lace white dress with golden pumps while posing with a glass of champagne, golden balloons and a birthday cake.

Her caption read, "Wiser, sexier, stronger than ever... Here's to life up until now and to this new year with so much learning adding to life... #happybirthdaytome. Thank you universe for filling my life with magic, thank you for making me so aware, compassionate and loving, thank you for teaching me gratitude and filling my being with so much love for myself, for everyone around me and for life...Thank you for everything...I am breathing, i am blessed, I AM..."

Shama's close friend actor Karan V Grover tweeted, "Happpiest birthday Stunning sikander @shamasikander .... Iss baar flying kissi se kaaam chala le na."

Happpiest birthday Stunning sikander @shamasikander .... Iss baar flying kissi se kaaam chala le na pic.twitter.com/XFVfYYy0xE — Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover22) August 4, 2020

Many other TV stars took to their social media to wish the actress on her birthday.