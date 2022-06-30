Shama Sikander Looks Magnetic in a Neon Pink Sequinned Monokini, Fans Call Her ‘Hottie’; See Pic

Television actress Shama Sikander enjoyed a blissful vacation in the snow-capped valley of Kashmir. The actress had dropped some mesmerising glimpses from the picturesque location, evoking the wanderlust in us. On Thursday, the actress shared yet another stunning picture from her stay in Shimla and we are all for it.

The Kaajjal actress took to Instagram and posted a mesmerising picture of herself while posing in a hot water swimming pool. The actress looks magnetic as she donned a glittery pink monokini, showcasing her super-toned figure. The actress was seen striking a sensuous pose as she stood in middle of the pool. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Stand strong in your Light….#hot #summer #bikini #pink #photoshoot #picoftheday #swimsuit #love #fashion #shamasikander.”

Check the picture here:

Soon after the picture was posted scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments. While one fan wrote, “Hottie,” another called her “Beautiful.” A third comment read, ” Wow ❤️❤️.”

On March 14, Shama Sikander tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend James Milliron. The couple got married in Goa. Days after, the television actress opened up about her wedding and talked about love in an interview.

During her conversation with India Today, Shama Sikander revealed how she never thought about marriage and added it was something that was not on her mind initially. “I never thought about marriage. I was excited about love. I was all about love and I still am about love, but the marriage was something that was not on my (mind). It is because I have seen what happens in marriage and because of the condition I come from. And because I have noticed so many things that go wrong in a marriage. (That is why) I emphasise more on love always,” the actress said.

“But if you mean what you are doing, then that piece of paper has meaning. Otherwise, it is just a piece of paper,” Shama added.

Shama Sikander tied the knot with James Milliron on March 14 and on the same day, the actress took to social media and dropped dreamy pictures from her wedding celebration. In the pictures, the couple looked stunning in their white outfits and looked straight into the camera. “WHOLE.. @jamesmilliron,” the caption read.

Earlier this year, Shama talked about her relationship with James in another interview and revealed how their love story started. “Our relationship has been very smooth right from the beginning. Our coming together has been easy. We have not had these mera dil upar neeche ho raha hai, zameen aasman ghoom gaya feeling. It was just very calming, safe, assuring and easy. It feels like we were meant to be together and we were meant for each other,” she told Hindustan Times.

Shama Sikander has worked in several television shows including Baal Veer, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai and Ye Meri Life Hai among others. Her fiance James Milliron is an American businessman. They have been together for years now.

