Shama Sikander Looks Smoking Hot In Polka Dot Bikini As She Enjoys Her Vacation in Bangkok; See Pics

Actress Shama Sikander keeps her fans updated on her life with her Instagram posts. She often posts glamorous pictures and videos on the internet and leaves netizens in complete awe. The actress who is still remembered for her role of Pooja Mehta in the serial ‘Yeh Meri Life Hai’, treated her fans yet again with a couple of steamy pics from her vacation in Bangkok.

Shama Sikandar recently shared a picture in a polka dot black and white bikini. The actress looked smoking hot in the latest picture on her official Instagram handle. In it, he shared a picture from her bedroom, as she sat on the bed. Wearing a black and white bikini, Shama Sikandar is seen peeking out from her bedroom. These pictures of Shama are stirring. Her killer actions are also enough to blow your mind. As we scroll further, we see Shama Sikander sporting in sexy floral dress with a thigh high slit. Needless to say the actress looked stunning in the pics.

Taking to the captions, Shama wrote, “So Missing my Bed, waking up to this beautiful view of Lumphini Park, the comfort and beauty of being in Earth Element, thank you @sobangkok for amazing hospitality. Thank you my darling So Mat @matchuladul for taking such awesome care about small little details for our stay. Love love love to you. Big hug ."

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on her. One fan wrote, “So lovely and so gorgeous," another added, “A thousand words can’t define your beauty." A third fan commented, “A thousand words can’t define your beauty."

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures to celebrate the ‘second last day of the year’. In the pictures, Shama and her hubby James were seen posing together on a lakeside. In one of the photos, James was seen lifting his ladylove in his arms. In another picture, the two were seen hugging each other.

Meanwhile, Shama also talked about her new year plans and shared, “If there is one thing I have known it is that nothing is guaranteed in life. Hard work is the foundation of success. And I must admit that 2022 had been kind to me. Also ever since, I started practicing yoga and focusing on the work-life balancing aspect, my life has made some noteworthy progress. And I want to maintain it. So, come 2023 I look forward to welcoming it with a lot of optimism and enthusiasm. Also, I wish to make it better than 2022. So, I’m going to be working on focusing to have fun in everything i do and enjoy life to the fullest each moment."

